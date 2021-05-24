Chennai: Allegations of making sexual advances and sexually coloured remarks at students against one of the teachers at renowned Padma Sheshadri Bala Bhavan School (PSBB) in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai has caught the school and state authorities by storm. Several students and alumni of the school took to social media to call out the accused teacher, Rajagopalan — who teaches Accountancy and Business Studies at the KK Nagar branch of the school — for interacting with students with sexual intent. The posts of the students have gone viral on social media, and more and more students are now sharing their harrowing experiences anonymously. Several of them have also accused the school staff of practising casteism. Also Read - Director Shankar's Mother Passes Away At 88 Due To Age-related Issues in Chennai

Screenshots evidencing harassment and inappropriate behaviour by the teacher have been doing the rounds on Twitter with the growing clamour for action. The alumni of PSBB have written a letter to the school's dean demanding immediate suspension of the accused teacher and an inquiry into the matter. The alumni, in the letter, stated that Rajagopalan used to touch girl inappropriately during physical classes and asked them embarrassing and awkward questions that were of sexual nature. He used to make remarks on the physical bodies of female students and their character in front of the whole class. He even commented: "They are women of easy virtue as they chose to wear sleeveless and non-traditional clothes."

The alumni further alleged that during the lockdown, Rajagopalan came to one of the online classes wearing only a towel. The alumni accused Rajagopalan of sending messages to students, commenting about their clothes and WhatsApp profile pictures. "He has sent WhatsApp messages about their photos, remarked that their photos are 'very cute', made comments about their physical appearance, and has even asked one of the students to go the movies with him," the alumni said in a statement.

School’s response

After the explosive allegations rocked social media, Padma Sheshadri Bala Bhavan School released a statement saying the school has “zero tolerance” against behaviour that harms the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of its students. The school rebuffed allegations of inaction against the accused teacher, saying that “the management has not come across any such complaints (against the teacher) in the past.” The school further stated that it is willing to address the issue in a fair, free and transparent manner.

MP Kanimozhi promises action

Taking note of the issue DMK MP Kanimozhi also said an inquiry should be conducted and action must be taken against those involved, including school authorities who failed to act against the complaints from students and promised action.

“The sexual harassment allegations against a commerce teacher in PSBB School, Chennai has been shocking. An inquiry should be conducted and action must be taken against those who are involved including school authorities who failed to act against the complaints from students… I promise to take this to the concerned authorities,” Kanimozhi tweeted.