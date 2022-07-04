Karaikal, Puducherry: The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry has declared a ‘public health emergency in Karaikal region as several people continue to suffer from acute cases of diarrhoea and cholera over the past few days. Issuing a statement, the district administration said schools will remain closed from Monday till Wednesday to clean up the water tanks in the surrounding areas.Also Read - Over 40 Including Children Fall Ill Due to Diarrhoea Outbreak in Bihar Village
Besides, section 144 of CrPc was also imposed. “We have taken the samples of several cases and have found the presence of Vibrio Cholera. Given the rising number of cases consequent health emergency declared, we have invoked Sec 144(2) of CrPC”, said Karaikal District Collector Mohammad Mansoon.
- The district health department is on its toes as the situation is worrying since cholera has also been detected along with diarrhoea in many patients who are currently hospitalised.
- All restaurants, hotels and eateries have been directed to provide boiled RO-treated drinking water.
- Establishments were also directed to clean and chlorinate all water tanks. The administration said that the amount of chlorination required is around 0.5 mg per litre of water.
- To ensure that proper hygiene is maintained, District Collector has directed revenue, food and health inspectors to conduct surprise checks at the eateries, restaurants and hotels, as well as wedding halls and clubs.
- Approximately 1,600 people had diarrhoea and stomach pain-related ailments and were admitted to hospitals in the past few days.