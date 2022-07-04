Karaikal, Puducherry: The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry has declared a ‘public health emergency in Karaikal region as several people continue to suffer from acute cases of diarrhoea and cholera over the past few days. Issuing a statement, the district administration said schools will remain closed from Monday till Wednesday to clean up the water tanks in the surrounding areas.Also Read - Over 40 Including Children Fall Ill Due to Diarrhoea Outbreak in Bihar Village

Besides, section 144 of CrPc was also imposed. “We have taken the samples of several cases and have found the presence of Vibrio Cholera. Given the rising number of cases consequent health emergency declared, we have invoked Sec 144(2) of CrPC”, said Karaikal District Collector Mohammad Mansoon.

Here’s Your 5-Point Cheatsheet To This Big Story