Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that he is disappointed with Rajinikanth’s decision to withdraw the launch of a political party but also that the health of the superstar is more important to him. “I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me,” Kamal Haasan said. Also Read - Staying Away: Rajinikanth Says Not Entering Electoral Politics For Now