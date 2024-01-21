Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live Telecast Banned In Tamil Nadu, Alleges Nirmala Sitharaman; Govt Responds

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, on social media, alleged that the Tamil Nadu govt had banned the live telecast of the Consecration. The government has now responded to the claims..

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: After a long wait, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh will open its gates for the world tomorrow, on January 22 after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The Consecration Ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important dignitaries of the country. While only guests and other authorised vehicles are allowed to enter the city on January 22, the residents of the country, who cannot be present, will be able to experience the grand event through live telecast. In a latest news update, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleged in a social media post that special poojas, mass feeding programmes for Lord Rama and live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha has been banned in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government has now responded to the Finance Minister’s social media post…

The selected guest list includes Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

