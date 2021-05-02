Ramanathapuram Election Result Live Updates: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Ramanathapuram Assembly Constituency (AC No 211) in Ramanathapuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021. In 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Manikandan.M won the Ramanathapuram constituency seat by a margin of 17% beating Manithaneya Makkal Katchi candidate Jawahirullah. M.H by 33,222 votes. Also Read - Tiruchuli Election Result LIVE: Thangam Thennarasu Or Rajasekar? Counting at 8 AM

Key Candidates: Kadhar Batcha alas Muthuramalingam (DMK), D.Kuppuram (BJP), SARAVANAN K P (MNM), Elangovan (NTK), J.Muniyasami (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Ramanathapuram constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES:

Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency falls under Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian Union Muslim League candidate K. Navaskani won from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 127122 votes by defeating Nainar Nagenthran from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Here are some of the important details:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 3,06,372

Male: 1,51,772

Female: 1,54,579

Transgender: 21