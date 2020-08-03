New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday remarked that the state was ‘saddened’ by the three-language formula adopted by the Centre in the recently-announced National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, adding that Tamil Nadu will continue with the two-language policy of Tamil and English. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit , Who Was in Quarantine, Brought to Hospital: Reports

He further requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the 'unanimous'demand of the people of Tamil Nadu to reconsider the three-language policy and allow states to decide as per their own respective policies.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a cabinet meet in Chennai, the Chief Minister said, "We are saddened by the three-language policy introduced by the central government in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Our state is already following 2 language policy since decades and there will be no changes in it".

He added, “I request Prime Minister to pay heed to the unanimous demand of the people of Tamil Nadu to reconsider the three language policy and allow states to make a decision as per their own policy”.

The AIADMK leader also made a mention of ‘iconic’ late Chief Ministers like Anna Durai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, all of whom, he said, had fought against Hindi imposition on a non-Hindi speaking populace.

Notably, last week, the Centre unveiled the country’s new education policy-the first since 1984. Among its various provisions, it has a three-language policy, which says that of the three languages taught in a state, two must be Indian languages, with English not to be considered as one.

However, in Tamil Nadu, which has had a history of anti-Hindi agitations, the policy has triggered allegations that the Centre wants to ‘impose’ Hindi and Sanskrit.

On Sunday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, through a tweet in Tamil, clarified that the Centre will not impose any language on any state through NEP.

“I would like to reiterate that the central government will not impose any language on any state”, the minister tweeted.