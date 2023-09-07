Home

Sanatan Dharma Row: TN BJP Chief Annamalai Says DMK Is ‘Dengue Malaria Kosu’, Needs ‘Eradication’ | WATCH

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai attacked the DMK in response to the remarks against Sanatan Dharma by Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja, dubbing the state's ruling party as "Dengue Malaria Kosu (mosquito)" which needs "eradication".

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: In a scathing response to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks against Sanatan Dharma, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday launched a scathing attack on DMK, dubbing the state’s ruling party as “Dengue Malaria Kosu (mosquito)” which needs “eradication”.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai in a sharp response to Stalin Jr and DMK Minister A Raja’s remarks against Sanatan Dharma, called for the “eradication” of DMK from Tamil Nadu.

“If something needs eradication from Tamil Nadu, it is the DMK. D – Dengue M – Malaria K – Kosu Going forward, we are sure that people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK,” Annamalai wrote on X.

If something needs eradication from Tamil Nadu, it is the DMK. D – Dengue

M – Malaria

K – Kosu Going forward, we are sure that people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK. Here is my detailed rebuttal to TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl’s press statement today. pic.twitter.com/sg6Pmp1nTv — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 7, 2023

The state BJP chief also lashed out at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for defending his son Udhayanidhi over his Sanatan Dharma remarks.

“Sanatan Dharma predates any religion. It states that human beings are gods, and it talks about living beings being gods. When one human brings discrimination in Sanatan Dharma another human comes and reforms. That is why we have Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Swami Sahajananda. So ill effects were brought by humans and were reformed. But your son wants to eradicate it. It shows what understanding you (MK Stalin) and your son has got about Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

MK Stalin defends son’s remarks

Earlier today, MK Stalin said that it was unfair for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “make comments without knowing what Udhayanidhi spoke” on the ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

“While speaking at a Sanatan Eradication Conference in Chennai organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed certain comments about inhuman principles preached by Sanatan. He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs,” MK Stalin wrote.

“Many leaders in our Indian subcontinent, such as Thanthal Periyar, Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Narayana Guru, Vallalaar and Valkuntar, have spoken out against regressive Varnasrama – Manuvad – Sanatan ideologies, which justify discrimination based on one’s birth and the oppression of women. As an extension of that lineage, ideological arguments continue to resonate all over India against the justification of denying equal rights to the oppressed and women and exploiting them. Social scientists are well aware of this,” Stalin Sr. added.

The Sanatan Dharma row

On Saturday last, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, sparked a massive row as he equated Sanatan Dharma with contagious diseases like dengue, malaria and Covid-19, Speaking at a ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’, Udhayanidhi compared Sanatan Dharma to viral diseases and asserted that the ideology must not only be opposed, but “eradicated”.

“Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can’t oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that’s how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated,” the Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development told the gathering, according to news agency ANI.

He is Udhayanidhi Stalin He is son of Tamilnadu Chief Minister Stalin & also a minister in Tamil Nadu's DMK govt He has equated Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue What does he mean by it? Is he conspiring to ki!l Hindus? Will he be arrested? pic.twitter.com/kxADZ426d5 — Mahesh Vikram Hegde 🇮🇳 (@mvmeet) September 2, 2023

“I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’ rather than ‘Anti-Sanatana Conference’, I appreciate that,” Udhayanidhi further said.

Udhayanidhi’s controversial remarks triggered a huge political storm as the BJP and its allies doubled down on condemning the minister’s comments which they claimed called for genocide of Hindus in the country.

Stalin Jr, however, has remained defiant and refused to apologize for his remarks. On Friday, the actor-turned politician cited the Central government’s omission of an invite to President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new parliament building as an example of discrimination by practitioners of Sanatana dharma.

The DMK scion has reiterated his defiant stance on the issue and asserted that he is ready to face any legal action for his comments against Sanatana Dharma.

Sanatan Dharma a social stigma like AIDS, leprosy says DMK Minister

Meanwhile, adding more fuel to the raging controversy, another DMK minister, A Raja, on Thursday equated the Sanatan Dharma with diseases carrying a social stigma such as AIDS and leprosy, adding that Udhayanidhi’s stance on Sanatan dharma was “soft”.

Addressing a public event, A Raja said: “Sanatan and Vishwakarma Yojana are not different, they are the same. Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue. These (dengue, malaria and such) do not carry a social stigma. Honestly, leprosy and HIV are seen as disgusting and rebuked.”

MP and #DMK party’s ‘Dalit’ face A. Raja jumps into the #SanatanaDharma controversy and equates it with ‘HIV, leprosy’ Andimuthu Raja who has been a harsh critic of the caste system was speaking at an event in Chennai and said “ #UdaynidhiStalin has spoken about #Sanatan in a… pic.twitter.com/pV5yUe43Ai — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 7, 2023

“We need to view it (Sanatan Dharma) as a disease which invokes social stigma like HIV and leprosy,” A Raja said.

The DMK MP said he was prepared to debate Sanatan Dharma with any scholar with arguments from the books written on the topic by Periyar and Ambedkar.

“I’m always ready to debate on Sanatan Dharma with anybody. Be it 10 lakh people or 1 crore, it doesn’t matter. They can carry any weapon they want. I will debate them with Periyar and Ambedkar books in Delhi,” Raja said.

“I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is ‘Sanatana Dharma’ thereafter you decide…” A Raja had said, according to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Chennai: DMK's A Raja says, "I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is 'Sanatana Dharma' thereafter you decide…" pic.twitter.com/N30R2VPbWl — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

The BJP termed Raja’s remarks as as “outrageous and vitriolic” and slammed the opposition parties, saying the DMK minister’s comments reflect the INDIA bloc’s “mental bankruptcy” and “deep-rooted Hinduphobia”.

With inputs from agencies

