TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2022: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board(TNUSRB) will release a common recruitment notification for posts of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen on June 30, 2022. Once released, candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Board at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. “Notification for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published on 30.06.2022,” reads the official website.Also Read - UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment Notification Released on upsssc.gov.in; Apply Till July 27

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2022: June 08, 2022

June 08, 2022 The registration process will begin on: To be announced soon

The registration process will end on: To be announced soon

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below. Also Read - SCI Recruitment 2022: Want to Work at Supreme Court of India? Check Post, Salary, Other Details Here

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Once the notification is out, candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Board at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Also Read - Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2266 Posts Till Today at wbpolice.gov.in| Read Details Here