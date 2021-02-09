Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday morning reached party founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran’s house in Ramavaram Gardens in Chennai and paid floral tributes. Clad in a green saree, the favourite hue of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala’s 23-hr trip from Bengaluru is being considered as a masterstroke that would help her galvanise sympathisers in AIADMK. Sasikala reached Kanchipuram at midnight and was welcomed by AMMA cadres. During the journey, Sasikala had to switch car mid-way after the one she was travelling developed a snag. Also Read - Sasikala Given Grand Welcome on Return to Tamil Nadu After 4 Years, Says Will Remain in Active Politics

Sasikala’s grand reception has created a fresh buzz in Tamil Nadu politics. AIADMK has so far maintained that Sasikala is no more a member of the party and hence can not use official party flag and symbol. However, thousands of supporters, mainly members of AIADMK called her ” Raj Mata” and welcomed her with rose petals. Chants of “Chinamma” also echoed in the air as Sasikala’s convoy waded through the waiting and waving supporters at many points. Her roadshow during her return to Tamil Nadu has given enough signals of her entry into active politics. She also invoked late AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, while calling for unity to jointly defeat the “common foe”. Also Read - After Serving Jail Time & Battling COVID, Sasikala Set to Return to Tamil Nadu on Feb 7. Here's How It Changes Things

“My desire is that we must jointly work to ensure our common foe does not come to the ruling saddle again in Tamil Nadu,” Sasikala said without naming anyone. However, senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar took exception to Sasikala using the party flag and recalled the AIADMK’s police complaint against it. Also Read - Jayalalitha's Close Aide Sasikala Freed After Spending 4 Years in Jail, to Remain in Hospital For Now

500Kg Garland for Sasikala, Lifted By Crane

Meanwhile, in a show of grandeur, she was offered a massive garland made of flowers and fruits and weighing an estimated 500kg at Krishnagiri. A crane was used to carry the garland. When reporters asked if she would “wrest control of the AIADMK, Sasikala said, “Will meet you soon. Will speak in detail then.” Sasikala’s release from jail coincides with Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu, slated in next couple of months.

Background of Sasikala’s Return

Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru, where she will stay at her niece J Krishnapriya’s residence in Chennai’s T Nagar area. Sasikala was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru’s Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. She has been in quarantine since then. She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

After Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, Sasikala was elected the AIADMK’s interim general secretary and as its legislature party leader in February 2017, paving the way for her elevation as chief minister. However, with the Supreme court restoring her conviction in the assets case awarded by a lower court, she chose her then loyalist K Palaniswami to be the chief minister before proceeding to Bengaluru for serving the sentence.

The AIADMK suffered a split with O Panneerselvam, now deputy chief minister, and Palaniswami heading two factions, but they later merged the groups and the general council of the combined party expelled Sasikala in September 2017 along with Dhinakaran and others.

The Case Against Sasikala

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.