Chennai: For the first time since her release from jail, former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala visited the memorial of former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa on Saturday. Sasikala paid floral tributes to Amma at her memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu | Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai pic.twitter.com/G5E80urrfP — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Visuals showed a huge crowd of AIADMK supporters gathered at the memorial as Sasikala paid tributes to the former CM.

The car in which Sasikala reached Jayalalithaa’s memorial had the AIADMK flag on it.

Sasikala also offered prayers at the Srinivasa Perumal temple in T Nagar on her way to the Jayalalithaa memorial.

Earlier this year, Sasikala announced that she will away from politics and public life.

In a statement, Sasikala had said “I set myself apart from politics and pray for the golden rule of my Goddess Akka (Jayalalithaa). I will continue to pray for her vision always.”

The former aide of Jayalalithaa visited the memorial for the first time since her return from jail in January this year.

This comes after the AIADMK lost the assembly and the local body polls.

