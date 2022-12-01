SC Community Children From Primary School In TN’s Erode Made To Clean Bathrooms By Headmistress Now On Run

The headmistress, now on run, was suspended and booked under SC-ST Act after she made class 4 students from SC community clean bathrooms and water tank on a regular basis.

Students from SC community asked to clean school bathrooms and water tank by headmistress in Tamil Nadu. (Representative Image)

Erode: The headmistress of a local primary school was suspended and booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after she allegedly asked students from Scheduled Caste community to clean the school bathroom and water tank on a regular basis. The headmistress Palakkarai Panchayat Union Primary School in Erode’s Perundurai is on the run after the complaint was registered. The incident was discovered after one of the students in the school was admitted to the Perundurai government hospital and was diagonosed with Dengue.

When the child’s parents asked what led to him catching the disease, the class 5 student revealed that him and a few other students were repeatedly asked to clean the bathrooms at school. The teacher has been making the children clean toilets and bathrooms using bleaching powder since the student was in class 4.

VIDEO SHOWS AFRAID CHILDREN WITH BLISTERS ON HANDS

Following this, the parents inquired with students of Class 4 in the school and a video of the children revealing fearfully that they were made to clean the water tank and bathroom came to light. The boys in the video named the headmistress who put them up to the task. In the video, the children looked afraid and were constantly checking whether anyone was watching them.

The boys revealed that they had been made to clean the water tank and bathroom multiple times. Many of the students had blisters on their hands due to the regular labour at the educational institution, The Hindu said in a report. The kids were tasked with the sanitation work on a rotation policy. They were asked to work in batches of two. The parents filed a complaint against the headmistress and staged a protest demanding strict action against the teacher. The Child Welfare Committee was also alerted by the parents, the news reports added.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the headmistress Geetharani, who is now absconding. She has been suspended after the preliminary investigation and has also been booked under 4 sections of the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.