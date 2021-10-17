School Reopening News: With COVID cases falling, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has decided to resume normal classes for Anganwadi, Play School, and Kindergarten students from November 1. Following this all employees of Anganwadi, Playschools, and Kindergarten have been asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier the TN government had allowed students from Classes 1 to 8 to physically attend school from next month.Also Read - Video: Sasikala Visits Jayalalithaa's Memorial For First Time Since Jail Release

Meanwhile, the state govt has lifted the restriction on weekend worship in temples and also permitted all shops including restaurants and bakeries to function till 11 pm. The restriction on visiting the beaches on weekends, too, has been relaxed. Tuition centres and job fairs, as well, can be conducted by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols, the government said.

On September 29, the Tamil Nadu government had extended the ongoing lockdown till October 31 with more relaxations. A release from the government on Thursday, quoting the Chief Minister, said the ban on holding political, social, cultural and festivals will however continue to avert the spreading of the Coronavirus. Further, the government relaxed certain restrictions and said beaches will be thrown open to the public during the weekends.

COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu yesterday added 1,233 new Covid-19 infections to the overall caseload of 26,85,874 and 15 fresh deaths to the total of 35,884 till date. Recoveries eclipsed the new cases with 1,434 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,34,968 leaving 15,022 active infections, a health bulletin said.

A total of 1,30,251 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,92,83,503 till date. Chennai and Coimbatore comprised majority of new infections with 160 and 136 respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Seven districts reported new cases below 10. There were no fresh deaths in 29 districts. Perambalur and Virudhunagar recorded the least number of infections with two. Among the 15 fatalities, 13 succumbed in government while two in private healthcare facilities. A 59-year-old man from Tiruppur was the lone victim of the virus without having co-morbidity or pre-existing illness. He tested Covid-19 positive at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchirappalli, on September 22 and died today due to Covid-19 pneumonia.