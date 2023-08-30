Home

School Student Bitten, Dragged By Street Dogs In Tamil Nadu’s Hosur; Admitted to Hospital

After the incident was reported, the school girl was saved by a man who chased away the stray dogs and she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a young school girl was attacked and dragged by street dogs in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur on Sunday. Soon after the incident was reported, locals came to her rescue and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident came to limelight after its CCTV footage went viral on social media platforms.

The video on social media showed the child being surrounded and bitten by three stray dogs as she was walking down the street. The girl was then seen trying to fend off the dogs as they bite and drag her along the street.

Injured Girl Taken to Hospital

However, the girl was saved by a man who chased away the dogs and she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Notably, the video footage has sparked outrage among the general public, who are now calling on local authorities to address the growing problem of stray dogs in the area.

Similar Incident in Gurugram

In a similar manner, a woman and a six-months-old infant were injured critically after being attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a residential society at Sector 50 in Gurugram recently.

The incident was reported in the night on July 28 at Unitech Fresco and then the police filed an FIR against the dog owner on Monday at Sector 50 Police Station.

Jaswinder Singh, a British citizen and a resident of Unitech Fresco, filed a police complaint against the dog owner.

The incident came to limelight on July 28 around 11:30 PM when Singh, his wife and son got into the lift from the 7th floor to go to the basement and the lift, which also had a Zomato delivery man, stopped at the fifth floor.

“We thought someone came to get into the lift but no one came. Our child started crying and suddenly a pet dog pounced on my wife and child and injured them badly,” Singh said in the complaint.

“The dog was off leash and I was trying to defend my family and delivery person Harish was also holding the door of the lift,” he said, adding that the pet owner Vriti Loomba allowed the incident to happen.

Case Filed Against Dog Owner

Singh said that Loomba apologised for the incident later but some residents of the society mentally harassed his family on a Whatsapp group. “I want strict action against the dog owner,” he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Vriti Loomba under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC at Sector 50 Police Station on Monday. A senior police officer said that the matter is under investigation.

