School Teacher Brutally Assaulted by Parents For Beating Up Child At Tamil Nadu School

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a school teacher was on Wednesday brutally assaulted by parents of a student at a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district. Identified as R Bharat, the teacher was allegedly thrashed for beating up a student. However, the teacher refuted the allegations of the parents.

As per a report by NDTV, the parents of the student barged into the classroom and then started beating up the teacher. The parents now have been arrested along with the student’s grandfather.

Giving details, the student’s mother, Selvi said it is illegal to beat a child. “Who gave you the rights? I’ll beat you with my slippers,” she alleged.

In the meantime, the police said the parents of the student have been booked for assault, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and preventing a government employee from discharging duties.

“We have booked them for assault, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and preventing a government employee from discharging duties,” L Balaji Saravanan, Superintendent of Police, said.

The incident happened after the teacher asked the child to change seats as she was not paying attention in the class and fighting with other children. Police said the student fell down while she was changing seats.

A three-minute video showed the couple barging into the classroom and arguing with the teacher for allegedly beating up their child.

In the presence of other children, the father of the student chased the teacher around the school and then started beating him up. He even tried to throw a small object, which appears to be a brick or a stone, at the teacher.

