Schools Closed, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry | Check Weather Forecast Here
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: The Chennai Meteorological Department issued a thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three hours.
Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three hours. Earlier, the weather department forecast rain with thunderstorms and lightning in several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai during the day. Amid the troubling weather condition, a holiday has also been declared in all schools in Chennai, news agency ANI reported, citing the district collector.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: The Chennai Meteorological Department issued a thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three hours. pic.twitter.com/D0qgAfRquy
— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
