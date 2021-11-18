Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday ordered closure of schools and colleges after heavy rains pounded several districts of the state. A red alert was issued in 16 districts, including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Shut In 21 Districts; War Room Set Up To Tackle Red Alert In Chennai

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at Perambalur, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet, according to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD).

The low-pressure area over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal had turned into a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level, according to IMD's bulletin.