Home

Tamil Nadu

Schools Closed, Trains Cancelled, Drinking Water Shortage: How Chennai Battles New Crisis After Cyclone Michaung

Schools Closed, Trains Cancelled, Drinking Water Shortage: How Chennai Battles New Crisis After Cyclone Michaung

Chennai Flood Latest Update: Residents in Chennai are still grappling with stagnant water and power disruption in parts of Chennai and its suburbs, three days after Cyclone Michuang wreaked havoc in the metropolis.

A view of a flooded area after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Floods Latest Update: Even though the rain has stopped and weather condition has marginally improved, several areas in Chennai continued to reel under severe waterlogging conditions on Thursday caused due to heavy rainfall following Cyclone Michaung’s landfall two days ago.Various parts of the city including a petrol pump at Pallikaranai area, Jerusalem College of Engineering remained inundated after heavy rainfall. The waterfalls at the Kodaikanal Hills in Dindigul district also swelled and overflowing due to heavy rainfall the region.

Trending Now

Moreover, the residents in the city are still grappling with stagnant water and power disruption in parts of Chennai and its suburbs, three days after Cyclone Michuang wreaked havoc in the metropolis.

You may like to read

Schools, Colleges Closed on Thursday

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu till Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts. Schools and colleges in six taluks — Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram — will remain closed today.

Drinking Water Shortage

Because severe flood situation, residents across Chennai are facing a shortage of milk, drinking water and other essential commodities. The shortage is mainly due to logistics issues, as the supply chain was disrupted due to the deluge.

Chennai Flood: Death Toll Rises To 17

In total, 17 people, most of them in Chennai, have so far died in the flooding that was triggered by the torrential rains that preceded the cyclone, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh state on Tuesday afternoon.

Indian Railways Cancels 15 Trains

The Southern Railways said it has cancelled as many as 15 trains amid heavy rainfall and water logging in Chennai. Moreover, the Indian Railways advised passengers to take note of the affected trains and plan their journeys accordingly.

The cancelled trains include Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special; Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special; Dr MGR Central – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Adaman Express; Dr MGR Central – Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express; Dr MGR Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express; Dr MGR Central – Mysuru Shatabdi Express; Dr MGR Central – Coimbatore Kovai Express; Dr MGR Central – KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express; Dr MGR Central – Tirupati Express;; Tirupati – Dr MGR Central Express; Dr MGR Central – Tirupati Express; Tirupati – Dr MGR Central Express; Dr MGR Central – Coimbatore Shatabdi Express; Dr MGR Central – Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express; Dr MGR Central – KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express; Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special.

Rajnath Singh To Arrive In Tamil Nadu Today

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to arrive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of Cyclone ‘Michaung’. The Defence Minister took to X on Thursday and said “Leaving New Delhi for Chennai to assess the flood situation caused due to ‘Michaung’ Cyclone in Tamil Nadu. Shall conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and also review the situation with the State Government.”

Singh will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister and chief secretary, during his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, will also accompany the Defence Minister during his aerial survey.

After his aerial visit, the Defence Minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and review the relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.