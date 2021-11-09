New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy drowned while trying to click a selfie near Sirukalur waterfalls on Kalvarayan hill in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu. The incident took place on Sunday morning. The boy has been identified as Suresh Bhuminathan, a resident of Vanapuram village in Thiruvannamalai district.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains: 'What Were You Doing Since 2015 Floods?' Madras High Court Pulls up Chennai Civic Body; Death Toll Rises to 5

As per the reports of India Today, the boy unexpectedly slipped on a rock and got washed away while clicking a selfie with the waterfalls in the background. His friends called Sankarapuram fire station personnel and Kariyalur police after which rescue operation was launched. But, unfortunately, the boy couldn’t be traced. Also Read - Chennai Rains 2021 Latest Update: Heaviest Rainfall Since 2015 | City Flooded, Schools And Colleges Shut; Rains to Continue