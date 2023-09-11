Home

Tamil Nadu

Seven Killed In TN Road Accident, PM Modi And CM Stalin Express Condolences, Announce Ex Gratia

At least 7 women returning from Karnataka were killed in a freak accident in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs one lakh to each of the affected families. (Representational Image)

TN Road Accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu. PM Modi took to the microblogging site X and posted: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PMO.”

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000:… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 11, 2023

Seven Women Killed In Road Mishap In Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu

At least 7 women returning from Karnataka were killed in a freak accident in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu on Monday when a stationary van crushed them after being hit from the rear by a lorry, said the police adding that the victims were seated on the roadside when the accident happened.

About 13 persons who were injured in the mishap involving the two vehicles were admitted to local government hospitals.

Victims Part Of A Group From Onanguttai Village In Vellore

According to a senior police official, the victims were part of a group from Onanguttai village, near Ambur in Vellore district, who had embarked on a trip to Dharmasala in Karnataka on September 8.

While they were returning home in two vans, the tyre of one of the vehicles burst stranding the passengers at Natrampalli on the Bengaluru-Chennai national highway.

“The van driver was attending to the repair work after asking the tourists to disembark. Suddenly, a speeding lorry coming from Bengaluru hit the van from behind, and due to the impact the van overturned crushing seven women,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Meera, Deivanai, Sithammal alias Selvi, Devaki, Savithri, Kalavathi and Geethanjali, said the police.

Ten others who had travelled in the ill-fated van and three persons from the lorry have been admitted to the Tirupathur and Vaniyambadi government hospitals.

The Natrampalli police have registered a case.

Stalin Expresses Condolences, Announces Compensation

Expressing heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs one lakh to each of the affected families.

Also, Rs 50,000 will be paid through the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the injured undergoing treatment, he said in a statement.

