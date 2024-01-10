Home

Tamil Nadu

SHOCKER! 19-Yr-Old Tamil Nadu Woman Burned Alive By Family Days After Marrying Dalit Boyfriend

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and secretly cremated by her family for marrying a Dalit man in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu News: In a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly burned to death by her own family members, including her father, days after she married her Dalit boyfriend against the family’s wishes. The incident took place in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

According to details, the deceased victim, Aishwarya was in love with Naveen– both 19 years of age, since childhood as both had been friends since their childhood days and later worked together in Tiruppur.

Naveen– a mechanical engineer by profession, had landed a job at a hosiery unit in Avarapalayam, Tiruppur, while Aishwarya worked at a textile mill in Palladam. However, Aishwarya soon joined her boyfriend as she got hired at the same firm.

The childhood friendship blossomed into love and the couple were in a relationship for 18 months before finally deciding to get married. However, Aishwarya– a caste Hindu, knew her family would never agree to the match as Naveen belonged to the Dalit community.

Fearing stiff resistance and repercussion from Aishwarya’s family, the couple, with the help of their friends got married without their families’ knowledge on December 31, 2023 at a temple in Avarapalayam and moved into a rented accomodation in Veerapandi in Theni district.

When Aishwarya did not return home for a couple of days, her parents filed a filed a missing complaint with the Palladam Police. The cops traced her to the couple’s rented home in Theni and informed Aishwarya’s parents, who then took her back home on January 2.

The very next day, on January 3, Aishwarya’s husband, Naveen was shocked to learn that his wife had passed and had been cremated. Upon inquiring on his own, Naveen found out that Aishwarya had allegedly been burned alive by her own family members who were upset at her for marrying a Dalit man.

On January 7, Naveen filed a complaint at Vattathikottai Police Station, alleging that Aishwarya had been murdered by her family and secretly cremated. Reports claimed that Naveen waited four days to file a complaint as his life was in danger.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen the offender) and 302 (punishment for murder). A senior official said eleven members of the young woman’s family have been detained and are being questioned.

Further investigation is underway, said an official.

