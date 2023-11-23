Home

SHOCKING: Stray Dog Bites 29 People In Less Than An Hour In Chennai, Raises Concern Of Rabies Outbreak

Following the incident, the Greater Chennai Corporation rounded up 32 dogs from the area, including six puppies, and has kept them under observation for rabies.

Chennai: A stray dog spread panic on busy GA Road in Chennai on Tuesday evening after it bit around 29 people in less than an hour before it was beaten to death by locals who suspect it may have been rabid. As per the locals, the dog was lying on the road in the largely commercial Royapuram area in north Chennai when it suddenly attacked pedestrians, biting their ankles and feet. Reportedly, the dog did not let go even when they tried to shake it off.

For a postmortem, the Greater Chennai Corporation has transferred the deceased dog to the Madras Veterinary College. “The dog could be rabies-infected as it has shown unprovoked aggression. We will get the test report in two days,” said GCC veterinary officer Dr. Kamal Hussain, as reported by The Times of India.

Of those attacked, 24 had bites classified as category three, meaning they had significant scratches, bleeding wounds, and possibly even canine saliva transfer. Schoolchildren made up ten of the injured. A few elderly people also suffered brain injuries after falling. At the adjacent Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, all of the injured were admitted for the night.

Following the incident, the Greater Chennai Corporation rounded up 32 dogs from the area, including six puppies, and has kept them under observation for rabies, the report in TOI said.

TANUVAS professor and veterinary medicine expert M Balagangatharathilagar advised recipients of unprovoked dog bites to have anti-rabies immunoglobulin serum and vaccination doses within 12 hours.

According to him, street dogs typically travel in packs and will only pursue cars in packs if they detect the scent of other dogs on the wheels or if they have prior negative experiences. The likelihood that they will bite someone without provocation while they are by themselves is increased if they have rabies.

