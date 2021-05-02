Sholinghur Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Sholinghur seat in Tamil Nadu that went to polls on April 6 will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Whether it will a hat-trick of terms for the AIADMK or the return of DMK after a decade in opposition, will be made clear today. The AIADMK is contesting this polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with the Congress Also Read - Karimganj North Assembly Constituency Result LIVE: Close Battle Expected to Emerge Between BJP and Congress, Vote Count Begins at 8 am

A total of 234 Assembly constituencies went to polls on April 6, and as many as 3,998 candidates including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, and BJP state unit chief L Murugan are in the fray. Also Read - Karaikudi Election Result LIVE: S Mangudi or H Raja? Counting Begins At 8 AM

About Sholinghur Also Read - Thoothukkudi Election Result LIVE: : Geetha Jeevan or S.D.R. Vijayaseelan? Counting Begins At 8 AM

Sholingur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, NG Parthiban Mudaliar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Sholinghur seat by 77,651 votes, as against his main rival AM Munirathinam Mudaliar of the Indian National Congress.

Key candidates: A.M.Munirathinam (INC), A.M.Krishnan (PMK), R.Jawahar (MNM), Paventhan (NTK), A.S.Raja (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Sholingur constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.



Sholinghur SEAT LIVE UPDATES:

Stay tuned with India.Com for all the updates regarding this constituency.