Six Construction Workers Died On Spot While Undergoing House Construction Work At Lovedale In Tamil Nadu
Two workers with serious injuries have been taken to Ooty Government Hospital, one worker missing under the debris, rescue operations is currently underway.
Ooty: As many as six construction workers died on the spot while undergoing house construction work at Lovedale, near Ooty in Tamil Nadu “Two workers with serious injuries taken to Ooty Government Hospital, one worker missing under the debris, rescue operations underway, say Police.
Reportedly, more than ten workers were involved in construction work of a house, when the mud slip occurred which also resulted in the collapse of a portion of an wall. The deceased have been identified as Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36) and Radha (38).
#WATCH | Six construction workers died on the spot while undergoing house construction work at Lovedale, near Ooty in Tamil Nadu
“Two workers with serious injuries taken to Ooty Government Hospital, one worker missing under the debris, rescue operations underway, say Police. pic.twitter.com/NkrUFxw0TU
— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024
