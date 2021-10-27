Chennai: At least six persons have been killed, and around 10 people were injured in a fire at firecracker shop in Sankarpuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, the police said. Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured who are being treated in emergency wards.Also Read - 2013 Serial Blast At Modi's Rally In Patna: NIA Likely To Deliver Verdict Today

Speaking to the media, a senior police official said that the deceased are suspected to be owner and workers, at the firecracker shop put up in Sankarapuram ahead of Diwali. The people who sustained injuries in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, he said.

Fire tenders from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi rushed to the spot to put down the flames, even as the sudden blast leading to the explosion of the firecrackers caused a panic in the town.