Chennai: A 30-year-old man in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district has been charged by the police for allegedly sodomizing a street dog after sedating it. The accused, Durai from Chinnatirupathi, is currently absconding while the police has registered a case after receiving a complaint from animal rights activist L Vidyalakshmi about the incident in Kannakurichi.Also Read - Video: Tamil Nadu Traffic Cop Slaps Swiggy Delivery Agent; Transferred

While speaking to media persons, Vidyalakshmi said that some locals had informed her after witnessing the act. “When I reached there, the locals told me that the dog was unconscious after facing the ordeal and we took it to a local veterinary hospital and doctors told that the dog is in a critical condition.” Also Read - Natural Beauty to Religious Hotspots: 8 Perfect Weekend Getaways From Chennai

The animal rights activist also said that veterinarians at the hospital had confirmed that the person had given some sedative substance to the dog but is yet to ascertain its type. Also Read - Maintain Strict Watch, Take Pre-Emptive Action To Control COVID: Centre Writes to 5 States Amid Rising Cases

The police, on receiving the complaint went to Durai’s house only to find that it was locked. When the police team went inside the house, women’s undergarments were spread on his bed. Residents of the area said that women’s undergarments, which were left outside to dry, had gone missing.