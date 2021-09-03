Chennai: The Southern Railway has announced further relaxation in restrictions for travelling public in the suburban trains with immediate effect. All types of tickets will be issued to all categories of travelling public including students. Initially, the general male category was restricted from travelling during peak hours (7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm). However, they will now be allowed to travel if they can produce a two-dose covid vaccination certificate along with any ID card while purchasing tickets.Also Read - FM Sitharaman Announces Rs 63,000 Crore For Chennai Metro

“The general male category that was earlier restricted to travel during peak hours (7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm) is now permitted to travel if they produce a two-dose covid vaccination certificate along with any ID card to prove their identity at the time of purchasing tickets. They will be issued with all tickets (single/return), including season tickets,” an official release said

Moreover, for male passengers, excluding students, without authorisation letter/ID card from their workplace and who do not produce the two doses vaccination certificate, the restriction to travel during peak hours will continue.

During non-peak hours they will be issued single journey tickets only, the release added.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway on Wednesday inaugurated a new modern Data Centre in Chennai that will replace a decades-old facility that used to cater to various ticketing operations in three of its zones. The Southern Railway Data Centre caters to the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and the Mobile Ticketing System over Southern, South Western and South Central Railways, an official release said.

The old Data Centre had been established in 1985 and over the years had become congested and was badly in need of infrastructure renovation to cater to the steady growth, touching thousands of counters and over nine lakh tickets per day including the online ticketing platform of IRCTC.