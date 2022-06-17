Chennai: The Southern Railway division of Indian Railway on Friday either fully or partially cancelled several trains in the region due to the protest against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in the defence services, reported news agency PTI.Also Read - Karnataka to Recruit 'Agniveers' Into State Police, Says Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Amid Agnipath Protests

Accordingly, the Thiruvananthapuram-Secunderabad Sabari Express is fully cancelled, while Mysuru-Dharbhanga Bagmati Express, Ernakulam-Barauni Raptisagar Express and Bengaluru Danapur Sanghamitra Express were partially cancelled, the Southern Railway said in a press release. Also Read - Agnipath Protests Latest Updates: Indian Railways Cancel 94 Mail Express Trains, 140 Passenger Trains

Other trains cancelled

Due to the agitation in South Central Railway (SCR) and East Coast Railway (ECR) Hyderabad zones, these trains stand cancelled on Saturday, June 18: Also Read - Agnipath Protests: Bihar Suspends Internet, Mobile Services In 12 Districts Including Samastipur, Begusarai Till June 19

Dr MGR Chennai Central Express

Hyderabad Tambaram-Charminar Express

Bengaluru-Danapur Express

MGR Chennai Central-Hyderabad Express

Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express

Ernakulam-Patna Bi-weekly Superfast Express stands cancelled on June 20, the SR release said.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and four others injured today in Hyderabad, when the police opened fire on protestors who were agitating against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme at Secunderabad Railway Station. Under the scheme, young people would be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as ‘Agniveer’ for a period of four years, including the period of training.

(With inputs from PTI)