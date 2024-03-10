Home

Special Mountain Toy Train To Run In Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu From March 29 to July 1

Special Mountain Toy Train To Run In Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu From March 29 to July 1

This step has been taken keeping in mind the popularity of the Nilgiris district among tourists worldwide as well as in the country.

The Southern Railway Salem Division will run a special mountain toy train between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty. (File: ootytourism.co.in)

Mountain Toy Train: There is a piece of good news for those who love to travel by exquisite means. The Southern Railway Salem Division on Sunday announced that it will run a special mountain toy train between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty from March 29 to July 1 this year for tourists in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

This step has been taken keeping in mind the popularity of the Nilgiris district among tourists worldwide as well as in the country. The Nilgiris district is an international tourist destination and thousands of tourists visit the place every day to enjoy the summer season between April and May.

“During the summer season, many tourists prefer to travel by mountain train, which has UNESCO heritage status. Travelling by mountain train over 206 bridges and 16 caves while enjoying the scenery is an exhilarating experience. In this case, in the coming summer season, a special mountain train will be run between Coonoor and Coonoor-Ooty on 4 days i.e. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from March 29, 2024,” said Salem Division of Southern Railway.

The Salem Division has said that a special mountain train will be operated between Mettupalayam-Ooty on Fridays and Sundays and between Ooty-Mettupalayam on Saturdays and Sundays from March 29, 2024, to July 1, 2024.

It is estimated that just like in previous seasons, a large number of tourists will be visiting the picturesque Nilgiris Ooty and enjoying the toy train this year as well.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.