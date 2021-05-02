Chennai: The 16th Tamil Nadu legislative assembly election was held in a single phase on April 6. Palani K of AIADMK won the seat in the last assembly polls in Sriperumbuthur. The AIADMK and the DMK are the key contestants in the state. Also Read - Karimganj North Assembly Constituency Result LIVE: Close Battle Expected to Emerge Between BJP and Congress, Vote Count Begins at 8 am

The counting of votes for the seats will begin at 8 am. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 am, the winner of the seat will be announced by the evening today. The key candidates contesting from Sriperumbuthur are Selvaperunthagai (INC), Palani (AIADMK), Thanigaivel (MNM), Pushparaj (NTK) and Perumal (AMMK).