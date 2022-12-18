Srirangam Festivals: Trichy Declares Local Holiday On THIS Day. What Will Remain Closed?

Srirangam Festivals: Trichy Declares Local Holiday On THIS Day. What Will Remain Closed?

Trichy: It is a month of festival at the famous Srirangam Temples. In lieu of the Keadsi festival, the Trichy district collector has announced a local holiday. The Vaikanta Ekadasi Festival at the Arumigu Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam.

In an official release, the collectors said that local holiday will be on January 2, 2023, Monday and instead January 7(Saturday) will be a working day compensate the holiday.MP Pradeep Kumar collector announced

What will remain closed?

All state government offices and educational institutions will remain closed. However, any exams scheduled during the period will be conducted as usual.

Treasuries will function with a minimal number of employees

On the occasion of the opening of Heaven’s Gate at Ranganathar Temple, Srirangam, a local holiday is announced for the Trichy district.

Srirangam Festivals

A 21-day festival, it falls between December and January to fall under the Margazhi month as per the Tamil calendar. On the main day, Lord Ranganatha Swamy comes out of his sanctum and participates in a spectacular procession amidst lakhs of devotees and visitors. In fact, he takes on the role of a king on this day, being referred to as Sri Ranganathar. He holds a divine court for the entire day in the magnificent Hall of 1000 Pillars where special decorations, bhajans, and endless celebrations revere his glory.