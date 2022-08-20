New Delhi: In a move to make public transport safer for women, the MK Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu amended the state Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which now has a provision for anyone staring at, whistling, obscene gestures, and making sexual overtures against women on bus could face police action. Under the amended Act, the bus conductor will have to alight any male passenger or hand him over to a police station if he misbehaves with a woman en route the journey.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Power Tariff Of Electric Crematoriums To Go Up 3 Times
Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules Amended – Top Points
- Conductors who behave inappropriately against women will also receive stringent punishment under the rule of law in Tamil Nadu, according to a report by news agency IANS.
- The amended Act also gives provision that if a conductor touches a woman who is boarding or alighting the bus under the pretext that he was helping her will receive punishment.
- The conductor should not also make any jokes or comments or sexually coloured remarks on women passengers.
- The conductors are duty bound to remove any male passenger from the seat he occupies and ask him to alight from the bus if he has made any sexual overtures to a woman passenger after a proper inquiry with fellow passengers that he had indeed done a sexual overture to the woman passenger.
- The rules also direct the conductor to maintain a complaint book to provide to any passenger to record complaints on the shortage of duties performed by the conductor.
- This complaint book has to be produced before a motor vehicle authority or to the police if need arises.