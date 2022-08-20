New Delhi: In a move to make public transport safer for women, the MK Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu amended the state Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which now has a provision for anyone staring at, whistling, obscene gestures, and making sexual overtures against women on bus could face police action. Under the amended Act, the bus conductor will have to alight any male passenger or hand him over to a police station if he misbehaves with a woman en route the journey.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Power Tariff Of Electric Crematoriums To Go Up 3 Times

Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules Amended – Top Points