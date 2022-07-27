Chennai/Tamil Nadu: In a worrying spate of such incidents, a class 12 student from Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district died by suicide on Wednesday. The 17-year-old boy hanged himself at his home near Karaikudi in the Sivagangai district of the state, news agency ANI reported. This is the third such case in the last 24 hours and the fifth such instance in TN in a month. “A case has been registered and we’re investigating. His autopsy was completed. The body was handed over to his parents”, said Karaikudi DSP Vinoj.Also Read - 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu’s Ayyampatti Village, Fourth Incident This Month

Yesterday, two students had ended their lives in the state. While the first incident was reported from Cuddalore district, the second incident took place in Ayyampatti village near Sivakasi.

On July 13, a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi jumped to death from the third floor of the hostel of a private school. The suicide of the girl sparked violence in Kallakurichi with hundreds of protesters vandalizing the school building, torching school buses, burning a police vehicle, and destroying and burning down several two-wheelers on July 17.

In a similar incident, a Class 12 student of Tiruvallur district hanged herself to death in her hostel room on Monday (July 25). The family and relatives of the girl protested in front of the school and were not ready to take the body. They finally relented after police and district administration put pressure.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the factors leading to the suicides of these three girls.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.