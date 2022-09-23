New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Swiggy services in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai have been affected as delivery agents continue to protest against the new pay structure. Several customers took to social media to post grievances about the unavailability of delivery in many areas. Many also complained that theirs order took 90 minutes to be delivered.Also Read - Swiggy, Zomato Make It To Top 10 Global Online Food Delivery Firms. Which Are The Top 3?

Taking to Twitter, a customer shared a screenshot of Swiggy’s message which addressed their services were unavailable. “Sorry, restaurants and other service lines are currently unavailable at your requested location,” it said.

“What’s the point of taking @Swiggy one when the service is unavailable for last couple of days? What’s happening for you @SwiggyCares in Chennai?,” the user posted.

In response, Swiggy said, “Hello there, we hear your concern regarding the serviceability issue. We request you to allow us some time to look into the concern.”

WHY SWIGGY DELIVERY EXECUTIVES IN CHENNAI ARE PROTESTING

Swiggy delivery executives have been protesting since Tuesday (September 20) against the new pay structure which, according to them, state that they have to complete 180 orders in a week to earn Rs 11,500. The delivery agents also pointed out that even though the petrol prices have hiked, no consideration have been made by the company while deciding their salary structure.

Rogubathi, a Swiggy delivery agent in Chennai, said working for 16 hours a day is “not possible”. “We are protesting for our rights. Delivering food 16 hours a day is not possible but Swiggy is pushing us. Petrol costs have risen,” Rogubathi told news agency ANI.

Another delivery agent said he and his colleagues will have to log in at 5.30 am and work till 11 pm. This means they won’t be able to see or spend time with their families.

“We can’t finish so many orders for sure. They won’t let us. You won’t get this amount even if we were to complete 179 orders. We will have to login at 5.30 am and stay on till 11 in the night. We also have families, this way we will have to work longer hours and won’t get to see them at all,” a Swiggy delivery executive was quoted as saying in a report by Moneycontrol.

WHAT SWIGGY SAID

Reacting to the protest, Swiggy said the new pay structure has been created to “provide more flexibility to the delivery executives “. “The payout structure has been created to provide more flexibility to the delivery executives while ensuring that they are able to earn well with us irrespective of the platform orders. There are no changes to how much Swiggy’s delivery executives earn or how long they work. We are in continuous discussions with our delivery executives to help them understand their payouts better and are confident of them resuming deliveries at the earliest,” Swiggy said in a statement.