Chennai/Tamil Nadu: Services of Swiggy were disrupted in some parts of Chennai as delivery workers of the online food app continue to protest over the company's changes in pay structure this week. For the unversed, delivery agents have been on a strike since Tuesday, September 20. Several users took to Twitter complaining about most restaurants being unserviceable for delivery in the locations where workers are protesting. Besides, Instamart —Swiggy's quick commerce service was also hit.

What Are Swiggy Workers Demanding?

Swiggy workers are demanding to roll back the new pay structure. They claimed that the new structure will lead to a steep drop in income — at least of Rs 5,000 per week. Speaking to MoneyControl, a delivery partner asserted that for someone who drives on the platform full-time, the new rules state that they would have to finish 180 orders a week to earn Rs 11,500.

NEW PAY STRUCTURE WILL PROVIDE MORE FLEXIBILITY: SWIGGY

Responding to the protest, Swiggy issued a statement that said, "The payout structure has been created to provide more flexibility to the delivery executives while ensuring that they are able to earn well with us irrespective of the platform orders. There are no changes to how much Swiggy's delivery executives earn or how long they work. We are in continuous discussions with our delivery executives to help them understand their payouts better and are confident of them resuming deliveries at the earliest."