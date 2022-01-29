Chennai: In a tragic mishap, one person died, while two suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a fireworks manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: J&K Records 4,175 New COVID cases, 5 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

The injured have been rushed to the hospital and rescue operations are underway, the district administration said. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lifts Sunday lockdown, Ends Night Curfew As State Witnesses Marginal Dip In Covid Cases

Further details will be added soon. Also Read - Earthquake of 3.4 Magnitude Hits Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh: NCS