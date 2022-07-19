Chennai: In another tragic incident, a teenage girl on Monday reportedly attempted to end her life by jumping from the second floor of the Government Higher Secondary School in Mecheri in this district. As the 17-year-old sustained serious injuries on her hands and legs, teachers immediately rushed her to the Salem Government Hospital, where the condition of the girl is said to be stable, police said.Also Read - IAF To Form 6 Squadrons Of Tejas Mark-2; Will Be Much More Sophisticated, Equipped With State-of-the-art Features

Salem District Collector S Karmegam and Superintendent of Police Lavanya visited the hospital and spoke to the girl. Following the interaction with the girl, it was revealed that family issues were said to be the reason for the student resorting to the extreme step, they said. Also Read - If The Intention Was To Demand Justice, Why Set Things Ablaze? : TN Minister EV Velu

District administration to provide counseling to all school students

With the incident being reported after the Kallakurichi incident, where a student is suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor of her school hostel, the administration has decided to provide counseling to all school students in the district, the officials said. Police have registered a case and investigation is on, they said. Also Read - Napier Bridge in Chennai Decks up Ahead of Biggest Chess Event - Watch Viral Video

If you or someone you know needs assistance on mental health issues, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

(With inputs from PTI)