Chennai: One more worker trapped inside the 300-feet deep quarry (or an open-pit mine) in the Muneer Pallam area of Tirunelveli district died, taking up the death toll to two. At least six workers were trapped after boulders rolled down from the top and a giant stone fell into the quarry. Meanwhile, work to rescue two workers, who are still trapped for over 60 hours in a stone quarry, resumed on Tuesday after a pause.Also Read - TANCET 2022 Result Date Announced by Anna University; Check Details Here

Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of 2 deceased workers, as National Disaster Response Force and police and fire personnel are continuing the intense efforts to rescue the two still trapped. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Woman Becomes ‘Man’ To Avoid Sexual Harassment, Raise Her Daughter ‘Safely’

While the government would provide Rs 10 lakh of the solatium amount, the remainder of the assistance shall be borne by a welfare board for workers, an official statement said. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: One Dead, Efforts On To Rescue Three Other Trapped In 100-Foot Deep Quarry

As many as 6 workers were trapped in rubble after huge boulders fell on them on the night of May 14 in the 300 feet deep stone quarry at Adaimidhippankulam in Tirunelveli District.

Subsequently, 3 workers were brought out by NDRF personnel and one of them succumbed to his injuries and the other two were being treated in a hospital.

The body of another worker was taken out of the debris late Monday night after halting rescue operations for some time. On Monday, officials had said that the work to rescue workers was put on hold considering ‘unstable rocky upper surface’. It was continued later and the body of the worker was brought out.

As per reports, the private stone quarry received the license in 2018 and it was set to be renewed next year. The license-holder of the quarry has been arrested for alleged violations. The state government has also ordered crackdowns at quarries across Tamil Nadu to check for violations.