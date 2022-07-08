Chennai: In a truly shocking incident, three students of Class 10 have been arrested in Tamil Nadu for alleged gang-raping a fifteen-year-old girl, who also happens to be their classmate, reported NDTV online. The boys had allegedly shared a video recording of the sexual assault as well. Another boy who is said to be in a relationship with the girl has been arrested for stalking her.Also Read - 31 School Students in Tamil Nadu's Theni District Test COVID Positive; Cases Reported Among Parents Too

“The alleged perpetrators, all minors in Cuddalore district, had blackmailed the girl student with a photograph showing her with her boyfriend and threatened her to come to one boy’s home where the assault took place,” a police inspector at Thittakudi reportedly told NDTV. The survivor underwent medical examination and results are awaited, police said. Also Read - Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Girl Gets Death Threat Over Facebook Post On Udaipur Tailor Killing

What had happened?

Police say the girl had recently visited the home of her male friend, a former senior student, for his birthday celebration. One of the alleged offenders, a classmate who had gotten hold of a picture of the boy and the girl together, blackmailed her saying he would show it to her parents, and asked her to come to his home behind the school. When she went there during lunch break on the first of this month, a total of three boys sexually assaulted her and one even videographed the crime, which was later shared with other students. Also Read - After Kali Poster, Banner Put Up In Kanyakumari Showing Lord Shiva ‘Lighting Cigarette’

All accused held, charged with POCSO

On learning that the video was being shared, the girl told everything to her mother who approached police and they swung into action. Police have arrested the accused for rape and have invoked the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) against them too. The minor boys in conflict with the law have been sent to an observation home.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police, S Sakthi Ganesan was quoted as saying by NDTV: “Three boys had allegedly assaulted her sexually, the fourth boy has been booked for stalking her. He was in a relationship with her earlier”.