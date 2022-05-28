Chennai: Tragedy struck the town of Pozhichalur, a suburb of Chennai, when four members of a family were found dead at their house, reported NDTV on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Police found the bodies of a man, his wife, and two children inside their house this morning in Pozhichalur, it said.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Tourism: Pichavaram Mangrove is Ideal Weekend Escape For Nature Enthusiasts, See Instagram Worthy Pics!

Police suspect that the man may have first killed his wife, and two children, before committing suicide. The family was undergoing financial stress, according to the report.

"It looks like the man murdered the three, and then killed himself as the family was financially distressed after they suffered losses in their business," a police official was quoted as saying by NDTV.