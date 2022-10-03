Chennai: A bath in the Kollidam River cost six persons their lives as they were swept away by the strong flow near Poondi on Monday, said the police. Two bodies have been retrieved while a search for the missing is on.Also Read - Video: 1 Dead, Several Injured After Helium Explosion In Trichy

The deceased have been identified as D Charles (38), D Prithviraj (39), T Issac (19), D David (32), S Kermel (19), and S Praveen Raj (19). They were part of a 40-member group who was on a pilgrimage to Poondi Madha Basilica. Also Read - WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Public Rally Amid Rain In Mysuru, Sonia Gandhi To Join Bharat Jodo Yatra On Thursday

After the six entered the water, a sudden undercurrent swept them away. Of the six, the bodies of Charles and Prithviraj were retrieved while the search for the missing is on, said Thirukapatti Police. Also Read - Chennai: Two Die, Over 30 Suffer Injuries After Speeding Bus Collides With Truck Near Pollachi

The bodies have been sent to Thiruvaiyuru Government hospital for post-mortem. Police, Fire and Rescue services, and local people are engaged in search operations in the Kollidam River.