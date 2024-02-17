Home

Tamil Nadu: 4 Women Among 10 Killed In Blast At Virudhunagar Firecracker Unit | VIDEO

At least nine people were killed in a massive blast which occurred at a firecracker factory in Vembakottai area of Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Tamil Nadu News: A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Vembakottai area of Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district left 10 people, including four women dead and several others injured on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said a sudden explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kundayiruppu village in Vembakottai resulted in the death of ten people – six men and four women.

According to the police, seven persons were killed on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident while being rushed to the hospital.

As per reports, the blast was so intense that it turned the factory and four other buildings to rubble.

Visuals shared on social media showed the structures completely turned to rubble as locals and official look for survivors.

#WATCH | Explosion occurs in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar; details awaited pic.twitter.com/cALcg6A9Ow — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

A senior police official said a team of fire and emergency services and the police reached the scene after the incident was reported and rushed the injured to a local medical facility where they are undergoing treatment.

The firecracker unit, located in Vembakottai area of the city, was owned by a person identified as Vijay, he said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests that the blast was caused as something went awry in the chemical mixing room where concoctions are prepared for making firecrackers.

Probe ordered

The mishap occurred around 12.30 pm on Saturday in the chemical mixing room of the firecracker making unit in the village.

“Initially 9 persons died due to the explosion and 3 who were injured were rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment,” Virudhunagar district Collector V P Jayaseelan said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that there was overcrowding in the chemical mixing room, and that the explosion could have been triggered when the chemical was being handled, he said. The factory owner had a licence.

Asked how the explosion happened, the Collector replied “it could have been due to a human error. We have ordered a thorough enquiry by an inter-departmental team.”

CM Stalin announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile CM Stalin directed two state ministers to coordinate the rescue and relief activities. As per an official release, Stalin asked K K S S R Ramachandran and Labour Minister C V Ganesan to immediately rush to the spot and ensure rescue and relief activities.

Expressing anguish over the accident, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

He has ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs one lakh to the grievously injured.

4 killed in firecracker explosion in UP

In a similar incident, earlier this week four people were killed in a firecracker explosion during a programme organised by the tourism department in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district.

Chitrakoot District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Anand said the incident took place on Wednesday during the two-day Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav being organised by the tourism department on the ground of Chitrakoot Inter College.

The fireworks display event was scheduled for Wednesday evening and the crackers were kept behind a stage, Anand said.

However, at around 3.15 pm, the firecrackers suddenly exploded and two people working nearby died on the spot and two others suffered serious burn injuries, he added.

The DM said the deceased and injured persons are yet to be identified. Both the injured have been sent to a hospital in nearby Prayagraj district.

“The accident is being investigated in depth. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” the DM said.

(With PTI inputs)

