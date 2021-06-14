New Delhi: AIADMK expels 16 party functionaries who interacted with former party leader VK Sasikala, reports news agency ANI. It also expels spokesperson V Pugazhendi for anti-party activities. The action follows a resolution to take action against party workers who spoke to Sasikala. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State Eases Curbs, Allows Liquor Shops to Open Till 5 PM in 27 Districts

In a statement, AIADMK termed VK Sasikala's telephonic conversations with party cadre as 'drama' and said the party will never destroy itself for the desires of one family.