Chennai: The ruling AIADMK released its election manifesto ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Chennai on Sunday. "Six free LPG cylinders will be provided to every family every year. At least one person from each family will be provided govt job," said party leader C Ponnaiyan while reading the manifesto.

"We will request Central government for dual citizenship and residential permit to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in India. AIADMK will continue to ask the Central government to withdraw CAA," the manifesto read further.

