Chennai: Congress on Monday released the list of 4 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. The party has fielded S Rajakumar from Mayiladuthurai. Here are the list of the candidates:

Candidate 1: J M H Hassan from Velachery

Candidate 2: S Rajakumar from Mayiladuthurai

Candidate 3: J.G Prince from Colachel

Candidate 4: S. Vijayadharani from Vilavancode

Earlier, the Congress party had released a list of 21 candidates for the upcoming election in Tamil Nadu.

Durai Chandrasekhar will contest from Ponneri (SC), K Selvaperunthagai from Sriperumbudur (SC), AM Munirathinam from Sholingur, JS Arumugam from Uthangarai, KI Manirathinam from Kallakurichi, Mohan Kumaramangalam from Omalur, Thirumagan Evera from Erode (East).

Meanwhile, R Ganesh has been fielded from udhagamandaman, Mayura S Jayakumar from Coimbatore (South), K Thennarasu from Udumalaipettai, MRR Radhakrishnan from Vriddhachalam.