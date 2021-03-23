Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: A high-voltage drama is about to explode in Tamil Nadu where voters will hit the polling stations on April 6 in a single phase. While Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), floated in 2018, is also seeking to make inroads in the state, Chief Minister Palaniswami filed his nomination from native constituency Edapadi in Salem. At the same time, MK Stalin, the DMK supremo who will fight his first polls without his father Karunanidhi, did the same from Kolathur in the city, with both seeking a hat-trick of sorts from their respective seats. Also Read - Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Passed by Lok Sabha

Dominated by the Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK, Tamil Nadu is seeing fresh competition this time from MNM's Kamal Haasan, the actor-politician who has been critical of both parties on corruption and governance, as well as Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK.

Coimbatore South

Coimbatore South is a hotbed of competition as actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is ready to take on the BJP, as well as the Congress (INC). Haasan had received a decent vote bank in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This time, Kamal Haasan will be fighting a four-cornered battle against BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, businessman and Congress leader Mayura Jayakumar, and AMMK's R Doraisamy.

Kolathur

Kolathur, the harbour for Chennai’s ornamental fish industry, is all set to witness high-drama in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as DMK chief MK Stalin levels fight against the ruling AIADMK. Stalin has been representing the Kolathur constituency for the past three terms. However, this will be his first election without his late father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Edapaddi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami Edappadi in this district for the April 6 assembly elections, seeking a hat-trick of wins. Palaniswami, declared the chief ministerial candidate of the AIADMK-led alliance, had won from Edappadi four times (1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016) and the region in Western Tamil Nadu is among the strongholds of the ruling party.

Chepauk

Udhayanidhi, DMK’s youth wing president, is also making his electoral debut, with the party nominating him from Chepauk-Triplicane here, a segment represented by his late grandfather and former chief minister M Karunanidhi thrice.

Kovilpatti

While it may not be a win for the AMMK this time, the Kovilpatti seat gained significance after actor-turned-politician TTV Dhinakaran shifted his contest in Chennai from his RK Nagar Assembly seat after being snubbed by his aunt Sasikala who announced an abrupt exit from politics after being released from jail in the corruption case. He will fight against AIADMK’s Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C Kadambur Raju.

Royapuram and Thousand Lights

Royapuram, the birthplace of DMK, is expected to witness a tough battle against the rival AIADMK, although it has been an AIADMK stronghold for decades now. This time, the Royapuram constituency gained significance after Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, popularly known as ’Annan DJ’, may face an anti-incumbency battle against the DMK.

Meanwhile, the Thousand Lights constituency will face a fresh struggle as the BJP has fielded actor Khushboo Sundar. A DMK bastion, the Thousands Lights seat fell vacant after sitting MLA Ku Ka Selvam defected and joined the BJP. DMK leader Dr N Ezhilan has now taken his place as the Thousand Lights candidate.

Counting of votes in the 234-seat Assembly in Tamil Nadu will take place on May 2, 2021.