Chennai: In a damage control attempt, DMK Deputy General Secretary A Raja on Monday apologised to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami for hurting his sentiments by an “offensive” remark made against the latter’s mother. The chief minister had turned emotional responding to A Raja’s speech that he felt was derogatory. Also Read - Sporadic Violence Marks 1st Phase of Polls in West Bengal; Peaceful Voting in Assam So Far | Key Points

With condemnations for his disparaging speech against Palaniswami and his mother pouring in and to avoid any negative impact on DMK’s electoral prospects, Raja regretted his speech and said that he felt “extremely hurt”. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Smriti Irani Performs Dandiya With BJP Workers in Coimbatore | WATCH VIDEO

“In Cuddalore yesterday, I explained that I didn’t speak ill about EPS (K Palaniswami) or his mother. I did so as I’m the eighth child of my mother. After this I came to know through the media that the Chief Minister was hurt by my speech, I felt extremely hurt. I apologize from the bottom of my heart for the speech which was taken out of context,” A Raja told reporters. Also Read - Assembly Polls Phase 1 Voting: EVM Snag at Multiple Booths in Assam, 10 TMC MPs to Meet EC Today | 10 Points

Raja had insulted Palaniswami’s late mother saying the Chief Minister was an ‘illegitimate child’ while DMK National President M.K. Stalin was a ‘legitimate child’. The DMK leader had said Stalin’s slipper is worth Rs one more than that of Palaniswami.

CM Palaniswami’s voice, while campaigning for his party, turned emotional citing Raja insulting his mother.

In a scathing attack on DMK and A. Raja, Pattali Makkal Katch (PMK) founder, S. Ramadoss, said the former was not ready to respect women and cited the late M. Karunanidhi’s responses to various issues in the past.

Ramadoss also said Palaniswami, who rose in the AIADMK rank to become the state Chief Minister has more political acumenship than Stalin, the son of DMK’s late President and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

When there are several decent words to compare Palaniswami and Stalin, the choice of words used by Raja shows his stature and also that of the DMK, Ramadoss added.

Ramadoss said it was Stalin’s son and party’s Youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin, who started the trend of making disgusting remarks about Palaniswami and V.K.Sasikala.

A few days back, DMK’s Propaganda Secretary Dindigul Leoni had body-shamed urban women calling them “shapeless” in a campaign in the Thondamuthur constituency for Karthikeya Sivasenapathy. Leoni had said women have lost their hour-glass figure and have become like a barrel after drinking milk of foreign cows.

DMK’s Lok Sabha member, Kanimozhi, said whoever be the political leader, if they are speaking ill about women — they must be condemned.