Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran's party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Wednesday released the first list of 15 candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. AMMK first list comes a day the party announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent candidates on the list.

AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.