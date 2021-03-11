Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AAMK) on Thursday released its second list of 50 candidates. According to the list, AMMK general secretary Dinakaran will contest from Kovilpatti assembly constituency. On Wednesday, the party released its first list of 15 candidates. Former state Ministers, P Palaniappan, G Senthamizhan, and C Shanmugavelu would contest from Pappireddipatti, Saidapet and Madathukulam respectively, AMMK general secretary Dhinakaran had said. Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be conducted in single phase on April 6. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK Finalises Seats For Its 5 Allies | Check Details

On Wednesday, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu released its second list of candidates for the assembly election, offering seats to 23 ministers and 45 sitting MLAs. The party also extended tickets to 12 former MPs, 14 former ministers and 12 former MLAs. S Anbazhagan, and K Sugumar, both former MPs, have been fielded from Rasipuram and Pollachi segments respectively. Several former MLAs have also been named in the first list of the AMMK. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: AIADMK Releases List of 171 Candidates, BJP To Fight in 23 Constituencies

Sitting Rajya Sabha members and party deputy coordinators K P Munusamy (Vepanahalli) and R Vaithilingam (Orathanad) have also been nominated. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK Candidate List Likely to be Announced Today

The 23 ministers who got ticket: Mafoi K Pandiarajan (Avadi), P Benjamin (Maduravoyal), K C Veeramani (Jolarpet), K P Anbalagan (Palacode), Sevoor S Ramachandran (Arani), Rasipuram (V Saroja), P Thangamani (Kumarapalayam), K C Karupannan (Bhavani), K A Sengottaiyan (Gopichettipalayam), S P Velumani (Thondamuthur), Udumalai K Radhakrishnan (Udumalapet), Dindigul C Sreenivasan (Dindigul), M R Vijayabaskar (Karur), Vellamandi S Natarajan (Trichy East), M C Sampath (Cuddalore), O S Manian (Vedaranyam), C Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai), Sellur K Raju (Madurai West), Thiruparankundram (R B Udayakumar), Kadambur C Raju (Kovilpatti), V M Rajalakshmi (Sankarankoil), K T Rajenthra Bhalaji (Rajapalayam) and R Kamaraj (Nannilam).