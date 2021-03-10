Chennai: The AIADMK on Wednesday released the list of 171 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The PMK and BJP in AIADMK led alliance to contest in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively. Earlier, a day after stitching an alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) released the first list of 15 candidates for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Also Read - BJP Releases List of 3 Candidates for Assam Assembly Polls and 2 for West Bengal Elections

Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent candidates on the list. On Monday, AMMK announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the Assembly elections.

AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram.Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.