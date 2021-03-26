Coimbatore: As Coimbatore south is headed for an interesting battle as it is one of the five constituencies in the state that will see a direct BJP-Congress face-off. Also Read - ₹ 1 Crore Cash Found On Roadside Stuffed Inside A Sack In Tamil Nadu

This was announced by the MNM in a statement here.

This seat is a bone of contention between the AIADMK and the BJP with AIADMK cadres and leaders coming out in street against the seat being allocated to the BJP, which is likely to field its women’s wing President, Vanathi Srinivasan, from there.

The AIADMK cadres have been demanding the seat for sitting MLA Amman K. Arjunan.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president made the announcement in the state capital on Friday, releasing the second list of his party’s candidates. Earlier, the MNM announced about 70 candidates from different constituencies in the poll-bound state.

The BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates and with Kamal as a new entrant, it remains to be seen which way the votes will swing.